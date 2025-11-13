NOBRO release video for “DOOMTOWN”, announce Western Canada shows

NOBRO have released a video for their new song “DOOMTOWN”. The video was animated by Christopher Grant who is an artist and filmmaker from Pabineau First Nation, New Brunswick who also did the posters for their upcoming Eastern Canadian tour which begins later this month. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally now. The band also announced a tour of Western Canada for this spring. Those dates will begin on April 17 in Victoria, British Columbia and will wrap up on April 25 in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

NOBRO will be touring the US with Descendents and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls starting in February and released their album Set Your Pussy Free in 2023. Check out the video and new dates below.