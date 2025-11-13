Listen to the new EP by Dirty O'Keeffe!

Today, we are extremely excited to bring you the premiere of the debut EP from Dirty O'Keeffe! Dirty O’Keeffe formed in 2020 and is made up of Dave Raun of Lagwagon, Christian Martucci of Stone Sour, Billy Gould of Faith No More, and Steve Shepard from Trash n Privilege. Five years after releasing their debut single “Brick or Bullet”, the band is back with their debut EP Heavy Water. Heavy Water features four new tracks: “Heavy Water”, “Crunchy Bass for Breakfast”, “A Cliche Amongst the Prey”, and “A Million”. Speaking about the EP, David Raun said,



"Having had played with all these guys separately before, I was really excited about us all being a part of the same project. We just made music we wanted to make with zero pressure or expectation and lots of laughs. Everybody just brought their thing to the table and it’s a perfect blend. So much so that we came back for more."

Billy Gould said of the project,



“I’m so glad Dave called me to be a part of this. I had a great time working with everyone. There was no overthinking and no agenda… just friends making noise. I loved every minute of it. A great bunch of guys who went into this with genuine enthusiasm. What’s not to like?!"

Heavy Water will be out everywhere on November 14 via Manic Kat Records. Listen to the EP a day early below!