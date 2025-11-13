The Dirty Nil to release live album, share live video for “Fail In Time”

The Dirty Nil have announced that they will be releasing a live album. It is called Live at the Dine Alone Store and was recorded at their release party for The Lash which took place in July at the Dine Alone Store in Toronto, Ontario. The album features thirteen tracks. The band has released a video for “Fail In Time” which was shot by Good Job Hi Five and produced by Brittany Farhat. The song is off their recently released album The Lash which came out earlier this year. The Dirty Nil start their run of US Midwest shows with War On Women tonight, will be touring Western Canada starting on November 19, and will be touring the UK in June. Check out the video and tracklist below.