PONY to release new album, share “Middle of Summer” video, announce tour dates (Canada and US)

PONY have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Clearly Cursed and will be out on February 13 via Take This To Heart Records. The album features 10 tracks, including their previously released singles “Superglue”, “Freezer”, and “Every Little Crumb”. The band has released a video for their new song “Middle of Summer.” Along with the announcement, the band has also announced tour dates for Canada and the US with Star 99. The tour will begin on February 18 in Detroit, Michigan and will wrap up on March 8 in Chicago, Illinois. PONY released their album Velveteen in 2023. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
Clearly Cursed Tracklist
Superglue
Freezer
Sunny Something
Middle of Summer
Hot and Mean
Blame Me
Clearly Cursed
Brilliant Blue
Every Little Crumb
Swallowing Stars
|Date
|City
|Venue
|02/18
|Detroit, MI
|Lager House
|02/19
|Windsor, ON
|Meteor
|02/20
|Toronto, ON
|Drake Underground
|02/21
|Montreal, QC
|L’Escogriffe
|02/23
|Rochester, NY
|Bug Jar
|02/24
|Hamden, CT
|Space Ballroom
|02/26
|Philadelphia, PA
|Warehouse on Watts
|02/27
|New York, NY
|Trans Pecos
|02/28
|Boston, MA
|939 Cafe
|03/01
|Washington, DC
|Pearl Street
|03/03
|Richmond, VA
|Richmond Music Hall
|03/04
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Crafthouse
|03/05
|Cleveland, OH
|Grog Shop
|03/06
|Nashville, TN
|The Basement
|03/07
|St. Louis, MO
|Off Broadway
|03/08
|Chicago, IL
|Schubas