PONY to release new album, share “Middle of Summer” video, announce tour dates (Canada and US)

PONY have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Clearly Cursed and will be out on February 13 via Take This To Heart Records. The album features 10 tracks, including their previously released singles “Superglue”, “Freezer”, and “Every Little Crumb”. The band has released a video for their new song “Middle of Summer.” Along with the announcement, the band has also announced tour dates for Canada and the US with Star 99. The tour will begin on February 18 in Detroit, Michigan and will wrap up on March 8 in Chicago, Illinois. PONY released their album Velveteen in 2023. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.