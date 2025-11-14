PONY to release new album, share “Middle of Summer” video, announce tour dates (Canada and US)

PONY
PONY have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Clearly Cursed and will be out on February 13 via Take This To Heart Records. The album features 10 tracks, including their previously released singles “Superglue”, “Freezer”, and “Every Little Crumb”. The band has released a video for their new song “Middle of Summer.” Along with the announcement, the band has also announced tour dates for Canada and the US with Star 99. The tour will begin on February 18 in Detroit, Michigan and will wrap up on March 8 in Chicago, Illinois. PONY released their album Velveteen in 2023. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

Clearly Cursed Tracklist

Superglue

Freezer

Sunny Something

Middle of Summer

Hot and Mean

Blame Me

Clearly Cursed

Brilliant Blue

Every Little Crumb

Swallowing Stars

DateCityVenue
02/18Detroit, MILager House
02/19Windsor, ONMeteor 
02/20Toronto, ONDrake Underground
02/21Montreal, QCL’Escogriffe
 02/23Rochester, NYBug Jar
02/24Hamden, CTSpace Ballroom 
02/26Philadelphia, PAWarehouse on Watts
 02/27New York, NYTrans Pecos 
02/28Boston, MA939 Cafe 
03/01Washington, DCPearl Street
 03/03Richmond, VARichmond Music Hall 
03/04Pittsburgh, PACrafthouse
 03/05Cleveland, OHGrog Shop
 03/06Nashville, TNThe Basement 
03/07St. Louis, MOOff Broadway
03/08Chicago, ILSchubas