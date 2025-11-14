Kentucky-based hardcore festival LDB Fest has announced its lineup for 2026. Saves the Day, Terror, All Out War, Big Boy, Gridiron, On Broken Wings, Beyond All Doubt, Bulldoze, Burning Lord, C4, Combust, Contention, Crush Your Soul, Dbloc, Division of Mind, Everybody Dies, Face the Pain, Fatal Realm, Final Resting Place, XGaargyleX, Hold My Own, Mongrel, No Guard, Orthodox, Prevention, Scarab, Stateside, Struck, The Final Agony, Walk Alone, Who Laughs Last, With Hate, Wreckage. LDB Fest will take place on February 27-28, 2026, at Mellwood Art Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
