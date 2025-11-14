UUGGHH to release debut EP, share “Brie Quiche” video

Toronto-based UUGGHH, the punk / noise rock duo made up of Katelyn Molgard of Bad Waitress and Molly Lisabeth of Leona Hell, have announced that they will be releasing their debut EP. It is called Freakosystem and will be out on December 13. They've also released a video for the first single from the record called “Brie Quiche”. The video was directed by Shelby Wilson who also shot the video along with Ashton Boyle. UUGGHH will be playing their EP release show at the Baby G in Toronto on December 13 and will be playing Prepare the Ground Fest in May. Check out the video and tracklist below.