Grade 2 release “Cut Throat”, announce spring UK tour

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Grade 2 have released a lyric video for their new song “Cut Throat”. The video was created by Jason Link and features live footage by Flo Ehlich along with art by Jesse Nyberg. The song is the second single they’ve released this year, following October’s "Hanging Onto You". It is available now via Hellcat Records. Along with the single, the band has also announced UK tour dates for 2026. The trek begins on March 28 in Nottingham and wraps up on April 4 on the Isle of Wight. Grade 2 released their self-titled album in 2023. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 28
|The Bodega Social Club
|Nottingham, UK
|Mar 29
|The Key Club
|Leeds, UK
|Mar 30
|The Deaf Institute
|Manchester, UK
|Mar 31
|The Garage Attic
|Glasgow, UK
|Apr 01
|Exchange
|Bristol, UK
|Apr 03
|O2 Academy Islington
|London, UK
|Apr 04
|Strings
|Isle of Wight, UK