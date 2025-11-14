Grade 2 release “Cut Throat”, announce spring UK tour

Grade 2
Grade 2 have released a lyric video for their new song “Cut Throat”. The video was created by Jason Link and features live footage by Flo Ehlich along with art by Jesse Nyberg. The song is the second single they’ve released this year, following October’s "Hanging Onto You". It is available now via Hellcat Records. Along with the single, the band has also announced UK tour dates for 2026. The trek begins on March 28 in Nottingham and wraps up on April 4 on the Isle of Wight. Grade 2 released their self-titled album in 2023. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 28The Bodega Social ClubNottingham, UK
Mar 29The Key ClubLeeds, UK
Mar 30The Deaf InstituteManchester, UK
Mar 31The Garage AtticGlasgow, UK
Apr 01ExchangeBristol, UK
Apr 03O2 Academy IslingtonLondon, UK
Apr 04StringsIsle of Wight, UK