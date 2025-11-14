Ben Quad have released a video for their song “All Your Luck”. The video was directed by Alex Scalzo-Brown. The song is off their album Wisher which is out now via Pure Noise Records. Ben Quad are currently touring North America with Koyo. Check out the video below.
