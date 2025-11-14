Sixteen Scandals record Incorrect Thoughts live sessions

Sixteen Scandals have released an Incorrect Thoughts live session. The band played their song “C No Evil, Hear No Evil, Talk A Lot of Shit” off their album Nothing to C Here which was released in 2019, "We're Off and Need the Wizard" off their Dorkmantwo: Hellpropisms deluxe album which was released earlier this year, and "Diffriends" off their 2017 EP Dorkmanteau. The video was filmed by Chris Forrest, Tyler O’Brien, and Courtney Forrest and the music was recorded and mixed by Kyle Ashbourne. The session took place at Sugar Shack Studios in London, Ontario. Check out the sessions below.