A Wilhelm Scream have announced tour dates for the Western US and BC. Death By Stereo, and Doomsday will be joining them on all dates. The tour begins on February 19 in Phoenix, Arizona and wraps up on March 1 in San Diego, California. A Wilhelm Scream will be touring Australia in March and released their album Lose Your Delusion in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|2/19
|Phoenix, AZ
|Rebel Lounge
|2/20
|Las Vegas, NV
|Backstage Bar
|2/21
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Urban Lounge
|2/24
|Seattle, WA
|El Corazon
|2/25
|Vancouver, BC
|Wise Hall
|2/26
|Portland, OR
|Dantes
|2/27
|San Francisco, CA
|Neck of the Woods
|2/28
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Echo
|3/1
|San Diego, CA
|The Casbah