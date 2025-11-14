A Wilhelm Scream / Death By Stereo / Doomsday (US and BC)

A Wilhelm Scream have announced tour dates for the Western US and BC. Death By Stereo, and Doomsday will be joining them on all dates. The tour begins on February 19 in Phoenix, Arizona and wraps up on March 1 in San Diego, California. A Wilhelm Scream will be touring Australia in March and released their album Lose Your Delusion in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
2/19Phoenix, AZRebel Lounge
2/20Las Vegas, NVBackstage Bar
2/21Salt Lake City, UTUrban Lounge
2/24Seattle, WAEl Corazon
2/25Vancouver, BCWise Hall
2/26Portland, ORDantes
2/27San Francisco, CANeck of the Woods
2/28Los Angeles, CAThe Echo
3/1San Diego, CAThe Casbah