The Menzingers have announced US tour dates for this spring. I Am The Avalanche will be joining them on all dates. The tour begins on March 20 in Virginia Beach, Virginia and wraps up on April 12 in Erie, Pennsylvania. The Menzingers released Some Of It Was True in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 20Peabody’sVirginia Beach, VA
Mar 22SaturnBirmingham, AL
Mar 24Beer CityOklahoma City, OK
Mar 26Boulder TheaterBoulder, CO
Mar 27Mesa TheatreGrand Junction, CO
Mar 29Metro Music HallSalt Lake City, UT
Mar 31Goldfield RosevilleSacramento, CA
Apr 01Ventura Music HallVentura, CA
Apr 02The Glass HousePomona, CA
Apr 03Rialto TheatreTucscon, AZ
Apr 04Sunshine TheaterAlbuquerque, NM
Apr 06George’s Majestic LoungeFayetteville, AR
Apr 07Warehouse on BroadwayKansas City, MO
Apr 09The ForgeJoliet, IL
Apr 10The RaveMilwaukee, WI
Apr 11Grewal HallLansing, MI
Apr 12Centennial HallErie, PA