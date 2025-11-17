Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Menzingers have announced US tour dates for this spring. I Am The Avalanche will be joining them on all dates. The tour begins on March 20 in Virginia Beach, Virginia and wraps up on April 12 in Erie, Pennsylvania. The Menzingers released Some Of It Was True in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 20
|Peabody’s
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Mar 22
|Saturn
|Birmingham, AL
|Mar 24
|Beer City
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Mar 26
|Boulder Theater
|Boulder, CO
|Mar 27
|Mesa Theatre
|Grand Junction, CO
|Mar 29
|Metro Music Hall
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Mar 31
|Goldfield Roseville
|Sacramento, CA
|Apr 01
|Ventura Music Hall
|Ventura, CA
|Apr 02
|The Glass House
|Pomona, CA
|Apr 03
|Rialto Theatre
|Tucscon, AZ
|Apr 04
|Sunshine Theater
|Albuquerque, NM
|Apr 06
|George’s Majestic Lounge
|Fayetteville, AR
|Apr 07
|Warehouse on Broadway
|Kansas City, MO
|Apr 09
|The Forge
|Joliet, IL
|Apr 10
|The Rave
|Milwaukee, WI
|Apr 11
|Grewal Hall
|Lansing, MI
|Apr 12
|Centennial Hall
|Erie, PA