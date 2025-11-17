Svalbard release final song

Earlier this year Svalbard announced that 2026 would be the final year of the band. The band has now released their final single called “If We Could Still Be Saved”. The song comes with an accompanying video which was produced, directed, and edited by David Gregory. The song is available digitally now via Nuclear Blast. Svalbard will be playing their final UK shows later this month and will be playing their first and last North American show at Prepare The Ground in Toronto in May. The band's final album was 2023’s The Weight of the Mask. Check out the video below.