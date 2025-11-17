Melonball and The Anti-Queens have announced European tour dates for the spring. The tour will begin on March 27 in Erfurt, Germany and will wrap up on April 4 in Tongeren, Belgium. Melonball will be releasing their second album in 2026 and released Breathe in 2023. The Anti-Queens released their album Disenchanted in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 27
|Museumkeller
|Erfurt, DE (no Melonball)
|Mar 28
|Zxrx
|Leipzig, DE
|Mar 29
|Ostpol
|Dresden, DE
|Mar 30
|Club Stereo
|Nuremberg, DE
|Mar 31
|Sonic Ballroom
|Cologne, DE
|Apr 01
|Juha West
|Stuttgart, DE
|Apr 03
|TBA
|TBA, NL
|Apr 04
|Hippodroom
|Tongeren, BE