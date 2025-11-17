Melonball and The Anti-Queens announce European tour dates

by Tours

Melonball and The Anti-Queens have announced European tour dates for the spring. The tour will begin on March 27 in Erfurt, Germany and will wrap up on April 4 in Tongeren, Belgium. Melonball will be releasing their second album in 2026 and released Breathe in 2023. The Anti-Queens released their album Disenchanted in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 27MuseumkellerErfurt, DE (no Melonball)
Mar 28ZxrxLeipzig, DE
Mar 29OstpolDresden, DE
Mar 30Club StereoNuremberg, DE
Mar 31Sonic BallroomCologne, DE
Apr 01Juha WestStuttgart, DE
Apr 03TBATBA, NL
Apr 04HippodroomTongeren, BE