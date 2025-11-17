Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls and Bowling For Soup have announced a co-headlining tour of Australia. The tour will begin on May 1 on the Sunshine Coast and will wrap up on May 11 in Fremantle. Tickets go on sale on November 21. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 01
|The Station
|Sunshine Coast
|May 02
|The Tivoli
|Brisbane
|May 03
|Roundhouse
|Sydney
|May 05
|Bar on the Hill
|Newcastle
|May 07
|The Forum
|Melbourne
|May 08
|Pier Bandroom
|Frankston
|May 09
|Hindley St Music Hall
|Adelaide
|May 11
|Metropolis
|Fremantle