Bad Nerves have released a video for their new song “Loner”. The video was filmed by Donnie Clemson. The song is available digitally now and is also available on vinyl, along with a demo of “Braindead” and live versions of “Loner” and “Antidote” which were recorded in Los Angeles and New York, respectively. Bad Nerves released their album Still Nervous in 2024. Check out the video below.
