AVTT/PTTN, the new project made up of Mike Patton and The Avett Brothers, have announced US tour dates for the spring. The dates begin on March 28 with their performance at Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, Tennessee and wrap up on June 20 in Waukegan, Illinois. AVTT/PTTN released their self-titled debut album earlier this month. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Mar. 28
|Knoxville, TN
|Big Ears Festival
|Apr. 09
|Louisville, KY
|The Louisville Palace Theatre
|Apr. 10
|Louisville, KY
|The Louisville Palace Theatre
|Apr. 11
|Nashville, TN
|The Pinnacle
|Apr. 14
|Chattanooga, TN
|Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
|Apr. 16
|North Charleston, SC
|North Charleston Coliseum & PAC
|Apr. 17
|Greensboro, NC
|Steven Tanger Center for the Perf. Arts
|Apr. 18
|Columbia, SC
|Township Auditorium
|May 08
|San Francisco, CA
|The Masonic
|May 09
|Paso Robles, CA
|Vina Robles Amp
|May 10
|San Diego, CA
|The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
|May 12
|Phoenix, AZ
|Arizona Financial Theatre
|May 14
|Austin, TX
|Moody Center
|May 15
|Dallas, TX
|AT&T Perf. Arts Ctr. - Winspear Opera House
|Jun. 10
|Boston, MA
|Wang Center - Boch Center
|Jun. 12
|Brooklyn, NY
|Kings Theatre
|Jun. 14
|Baltimore, MD
|Chesapeake Employers Ins. Arena
|Jun. 16
|Lewiston, NY
|Artpark Mainstage
|Jun. 18
|Cleveland, OH
|Jacobs Pavilion At Nautica
|Jun. 19
|Ann Arbor, MI
|Hill Auditorium
|Jun. 20
|Waukegan, IL
|Genesee Theatre