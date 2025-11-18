AVTT/PTTN announce US tour dates

AVTT/PTTN, the new project made up of Mike Patton and The Avett Brothers, have announced US tour dates for the spring. The dates begin on March 28 with their performance at Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, Tennessee and wrap up on June 20 in Waukegan, Illinois. AVTT/PTTN released their self-titled debut album earlier this month. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Mar. 28Knoxville, TNBig Ears Festival
Apr. 09Louisville, KYThe Louisville Palace Theatre
Apr. 10Louisville, KYThe Louisville Palace Theatre
Apr. 11Nashville, TNThe Pinnacle
Apr. 14Chattanooga, TNSoldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Apr. 16North Charleston, SCNorth Charleston Coliseum & PAC
Apr. 17Greensboro, NCSteven Tanger Center for the Perf. Arts
Apr. 18Columbia, SCTownship Auditorium
May 08San Francisco, CAThe Masonic
May 09Paso Robles, CAVina Robles Amp
May 10San Diego, CAThe Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
May 12Phoenix, AZArizona Financial Theatre
May 14Austin, TXMoody Center
May 15Dallas, TXAT&T Perf. Arts Ctr. - Winspear Opera House
Jun. 10Boston, MAWang Center - Boch Center
Jun. 12Brooklyn, NYKings Theatre
Jun. 14Baltimore, MDChesapeake Employers Ins. Arena
Jun. 16Lewiston, NYArtpark Mainstage
Jun. 18Cleveland, OHJacobs Pavilion At Nautica
Jun. 19Ann Arbor, MIHill Auditorium
Jun. 20Waukegan, ILGenesee Theatre