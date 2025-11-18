Leisure Hour sign to Counter Intuitive Records, announce new album

Muncie, Indiana-based Midwest emo/pop-punk band Leisure Hour have announced that they’ve signed with Counter Intuitive Records and will be releasing a new album on the label. The album is called …and to think and will be out on January 30. It features eleven tracks, including their previously released singles “Not Done Begging (Yet)”, “IF I COULD KILL YOU (I WOULD)”, “Ode to Muncie”, “Haunted”, “Happy Birthday!”, “Chicago”, “Validation”, and “jenny”. Leisure Hour released their album The Sunny Side in 2024. Check out the tracklist below.