Home Front have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK for February. The trek will begin on February 3 in Nantes, France and will wrap up on February 8 in London, England. Home Front released their album Watch It Die last week. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Feb 03
|NANTES, FR
|LE FERRAILLEUR
|Feb 04
|PARIS, FR
|LE PETIT BAIN
|Feb 05
|WASQUEHAL, FR
|THE BLACK LAB
|Feb 06
|GRONINGEN, NL
|VERA
|Feb 07
|THE HAGUE, NL
|GRAUZONE
|Feb 08
|LONDON, UK
|THE LEXINGTON