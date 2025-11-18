Home Front announce European tour

Home Front (Edmonton)
Home Front have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK for February. The trek will begin on February 3 in Nantes, France and will wrap up on February 8 in London, England. Home Front released their album Watch It Die last week. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Feb 03NANTES, FRLE FERRAILLEUR
Feb 04PARIS, FRLE PETIT BAIN
Feb 05WASQUEHAL, FRTHE BLACK LAB
Feb 06GRONINGEN, NLVERA
Feb 07THE HAGUE, NLGRAUZONE
Feb 08LONDON, UKTHE LEXINGTON