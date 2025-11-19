Converge to release new album, share “Love Is Not Enough” video

Converge
by

Converge have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Love Is Not Enough and will be out on February 13 via Deathwish / Epitaph Records. The band has also released a video for the title track which was written, directed, shot, and edited by George Gallardo Kattah. Converge released their album with Chelsea Wolfe, Bloodmoon: I , in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Love Is Not Enough Tracklist

Love Is Not Enough

Bad Faith

Distract and Divide

To Feel Something

Beyond Repair

Amon Amok

Force Meets Presence

Gilded Cage

Make Me Forget You

We Were Never The Same