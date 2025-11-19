Converge to release new album, share “Love Is Not Enough” video

by Em Moore
Converge have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Love Is Not Enough and will be out on February 13 via Deathwish / Epitaph Records. The band has also released a video for the title track which was written, directed, shot, and edited by George Gallardo Kattah. Converge released their album with Chelsea Wolfe, Bloodmoon: I , in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Love Is Not Enough Tracklist
Love Is Not Enough
Bad Faith
Distract and Divide
To Feel Something
Beyond Repair
Amon Amok
Force Meets Presence
Gilded Cage
Make Me Forget You
We Were Never The Same