Converge to release new album, share “Love Is Not Enough” video

Converge have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Love Is Not Enough and will be out on February 13 via Deathwish / Epitaph Records. The band has also released a video for the title track which was written, directed, shot, and edited by George Gallardo Kattah. Converge released their album with Chelsea Wolfe, Bloodmoon: I , in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.