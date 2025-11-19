Colossal Rains to release debut album, share “Deadlights” video

Colossal Rains, the new project made up of members of Blacklisted, have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Feral Sorrow and was produced and engineered by Will Yip. The album will be out on January 23 via Memory Music. The band has also released a video for their new song “Deadlights” which was directed by Britain Weyant. Colossal Rains released their Shrinking Violet demo EP earlier this year. Check out the video and tracklist below.