Avem announce European tour

Avem announce European tour
by Tours

Southern Ontario-based bird punks Avem have announced European tour dates for January. The trek will begin on January 11 in Joure, Netherlands and will wrap up on January 17 in Munster, Germany. The poster was created by @zipzipwooo. Avem released their EP Graham Cracker in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Jan 11Joure, NL8501 Indie
Jan 12Namur, BELaboratorie
Jan 13Antwerp, BEAntwerp Music City
Jan 14TBD
Jan 15Oberhausen, DEDruckluft
Jan 16Osnabruck, DETrash
Jan 17Munster, DEPuke-Fest