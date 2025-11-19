Southern Ontario-based bird punks Avem have announced European tour dates for January. The trek will begin on January 11 in Joure, Netherlands and will wrap up on January 17 in Munster, Germany. The poster was created by @zipzipwooo. Avem released their EP Graham Cracker in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Jan 11
|Joure, NL
|8501 Indie
|Jan 12
|Namur, BE
|Laboratorie
|Jan 13
|Antwerp, BE
|Antwerp Music City
|Jan 14
|TBD
|Jan 15
|Oberhausen, DE
|Druckluft
|Jan 16
|Osnabruck, DE
|Trash
|Jan 17
|Munster, DE
|Puke-Fest