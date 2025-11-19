Off With Their Heads is heading out on tour this January and February with SMUG LLC. Dikembe and The Slow Death will be joining this bill on select dates. See below to check out the tour.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Details
|Wed Jan 21st
|Cobra
|Nashville, TN
|x
|Thu Jan 22nd
|The Earl
|Atlanta, GA
|x
|Fri Jan 23rd
|New World Brewery
|Tampa, FL
|w/ Dikembe
|Sat Jan 24th
|Las Rosas
|Miami, FL
|w/ Dikembe
|Sun Jan 25th
|Loosey's
|Gainesville, FL
|w/ Dikembe
|Tue Jan 27th
|The Social
|Orlando, FL
|w/ Dikembe
|Wed Jan 28th
|Broughton Street Bowl and Brew
|Savannah, GA
|x
|Thu Jan 29th
|The Tin Roof
|Charleston, SC
|x
|Fri Jan 30th
|The Milestone
|Charlotte, NC
|w/ The Slow Death
|Sat Jan 31st
|Gallery 5
|Richmond, VA
|w/ The Slow Death
|Sun Feb 1st
|Norfolk Tap House
|Norfolk, VA
|w/ The Slow Death
|Tue Feb 3rd
|Metro Gallery
|Baltimore, MD
|x
|Wed Feb 4th
|The Meadows
|Brooklyn, NY
|x
|Thu Feb 5th
|Capital City Music Hall
|Harrisburg, PA
|x
|Fri Feb 6th
|Broken Goblet
|Bensalem, PA
|x
|Sat Feb 7th
|123 Pleasant St.
|Morgantown, WV
|x