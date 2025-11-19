Off With Their Heads / SMUG LLC (US)

Off With Their Heads
by Tours

Off With Their Heads is heading out on tour this January and February with SMUG LLC. Dikembe and The Slow Death will be joining this bill on select dates. See below to check out the tour.

DateVenueLocationDetails
Wed Jan 21stCobraNashville, TNx
Thu Jan 22ndThe EarlAtlanta, GAx
Fri Jan 23rdNew World BreweryTampa, FLw/ Dikembe
Sat Jan 24thLas RosasMiami, FLw/ Dikembe
Sun Jan 25thLoosey'sGainesville, FLw/ Dikembe
Tue Jan 27thThe SocialOrlando, FLw/ Dikembe
Wed Jan 28thBroughton Street Bowl and BrewSavannah, GAx
Thu Jan 29thThe Tin RoofCharleston, SCx
Fri Jan 30thThe MilestoneCharlotte, NCw/ The Slow Death
Sat Jan 31stGallery 5Richmond, VAw/ The Slow Death
Sun Feb 1stNorfolk Tap HouseNorfolk, VAw/ The Slow Death
Tue Feb 3rdMetro GalleryBaltimore, MDx
Wed Feb 4thThe MeadowsBrooklyn, NYx
Thu Feb 5thCapital City Music HallHarrisburg, PAx
Fri Feb 6thBroken GobletBensalem, PAx
Sat Feb 7th123 Pleasant St.Morgantown, WVx