Episode #702 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! Em and John talk with Connor, Nick, and Scott of Welland, Ontario-based punk rockers Dealbreaker (who we interviewed earlier this year and you can check that out right here) to talk about their recently released collection album King Size, working on their new album, the magic of short songs, their upcoming tour dates, Scott's new project Fear Elements, and so much more!

They stick around to cover some of the week’s news, including Nardwuar’s new Nike shoes, Our Sins’ debut album, Henry Rollins and Ian MacKaye’s recording update, and many more stories. Listen to the episode below!