Bitter Branches have released a new single. The band includes Tim Singer (Deadguy, Kiss It Goodbye, No Escape), Jeff Tirabassi (Walleye), Matt Ryan (Calvary), Kevin Sommerville (Lighten Up!) and Dan Yemin (Lifetime, Kid Dynamite, Paint It Black) and the new single is called "Basic Karate." as per the band, the track is "about how easy it would be to join the dark side and just not give a shit." It's out via Equal Vision and appears to be a standalone digital release for now. You can hear it below.