Antarctigo Vespucci announce US tour dates
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Antarctigo Vespucci, the band made up of Jeff Rosenstock and Chris Farren, have announced a tour of the US and Toronto for this winter. Golden Apples will be joining them on all dates. Antarctigo Vespucci will be playing a handful of shows in California in December. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 26OttobarBaltimore, MD
Jan 27BottlerocketPittsburgh, PA
Jan 28Ace of CupsColumbus, OH
Jan 30Lincoln HallChicago, IL
Jan 31El ClubDetroit, MI
Feb 01Lee’s PalaceToronto, ON
Feb 02Rec RoomBuffalo, NY
Feb 04The SinclairBoston, MA
Feb 06WarsawBrooklyn, NY
Feb 07F.U. ChurchPhiladelphia, PA