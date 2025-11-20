Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Antarctigo Vespucci, the band made up of Jeff Rosenstock and Chris Farren, have announced a tour of the US and Toronto for this winter. Golden Apples will be joining them on all dates. Antarctigo Vespucci will be playing a handful of shows in California in December. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 26
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD
|Jan 27
|Bottlerocket
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Jan 28
|Ace of Cups
|Columbus, OH
|Jan 30
|Lincoln Hall
|Chicago, IL
|Jan 31
|El Club
|Detroit, MI
|Feb 01
|Lee’s Palace
|Toronto, ON
|Feb 02
|Rec Room
|Buffalo, NY
|Feb 04
|The Sinclair
|Boston, MA
|Feb 06
|Warsaw
|Brooklyn, NY
|Feb 07
|F.U. Church
|Philadelphia, PA