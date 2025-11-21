Angel Du$t announce North American tour

Angel Du$t
by Tours

Angel Du$t have announced North American tour dates for this spring. The trek begins on February 27 in Washington, DC and wraps up on April 6 in Boston, Massachusetts. Crown of Thornz, Outta Pocket, Death Threat, Bad Beat, Negative Approach, Jivebomb, Combust, Midrift, Odd Man Out, Big Boy, Leave No Doubt, Home Front, Beton Arme, and Love Sick will be joining them on select dates. Angel Du$t will be releasing their album COLD 2 THE TOUCH on February 13 via Run For Cover Records. Their most recent album is 2023’s BRAND NEW SOUL. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
02/27Washington DCSt. Stephen's Churchw/ Crown Of Thornz, Backlash, Love Sick
02/28Philadelphia, PALithuanian Music Hallw/ Crown Of Thornz, Combust, Love Sick
03/01Rutherford, New JerseyThe Williams Centerw/ Crown Of Thornz, Combust, Love Sick
03/02Albany, NYOphelia’sw/ Combust, Love Sick
03/03Montreal, QCTheatre Fairmountw/ Béton Armé, Combust, Love Sick
03/05Toronto, ONEast End United Basementw/ Big Boy, Mil-Spec, Eskrima
03/06Grand Rapids, MIPyramid Schemew/ Negative Approach, Big Boy, Bad Beat, The Sissy Boys
03/07Milwaukee, WIX-Ray Arcadew/ Big Boy, Bad Beat
03/08Chicago, ILBottom Loungew/ Big Boy, Bad Beat
03/09Minneapolis, MNFine Linew/ Big Boy, Bad Beat
03/11Tulsa, OKMass Movement Community Artsw/ Béton Armé
03/12Dallas, TXRubber Glovesw/ Béton Armé
03/13Houston, TXThe Endw/ Béton Armé
03/14San Antonio, TXPaper Tigerw/ Béton Armé
03/15Austin, TXEmpire Control Roomw/ Béton Armé
03/17Tucson, AZUrbxnw/ Midrift, Béton Armé
03/18Phoenix, AZRosetta Roomw/ Midrift, Béton Armé, Leave No Doubt
03/19San Diego, CABrick By Brickw/ Midrift, Béton Armé, Leave No Doubt
03/21Los Angeles, CA1720w/ Béton Armé, Leave No Doubt
03/22Berkley, CA924 Gilman
03/24Portland, ORHigh Limit Roomw/ Home Front, Béton Armé, Odd Man Out
03/25Seattle, WAWashington Hallw/ Home Front, Béton Armé, Odd Man Out
03/26Boise, IDTreefort Music Fest
03/27Salt Late City, UTFellowship Hallw/ Home Front, Béton Armé, Odd Man Out
03/29Denver, COMarquisw/ Home Front, Béton Armé, Odd Man Out
04/01St Louis, MOOff Broadwayw/ Outta Pocket, Jivebomb
04/02Columbus, OHAce of Cupsw/ Outta Pocket, Jivebomb
04/03Pittsburgh, PAPreserving Undergroundw/ Outta Pocket, Jivebomb
04/04New York, NYBrooklyn Bowlw/ Outta Pocket, Jivebomb, Vanity
04/06Boston, MAThe Sinclairw/ Death Threat, Outta Pocket, Jivebomb