Angel Du$t have announced North American tour dates for this spring. The trek begins on February 27 in Washington, DC and wraps up on April 6 in Boston, Massachusetts. Crown of Thornz, Outta Pocket, Death Threat, Bad Beat, Negative Approach, Jivebomb, Combust, Midrift, Odd Man Out, Big Boy, Leave No Doubt, Home Front, Beton Arme, and Love Sick will be joining them on select dates. Angel Du$t will be releasing their album COLD 2 THE TOUCH on February 13 via Run For Cover Records. Their most recent album is 2023’s BRAND NEW SOUL. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|02/27
|Washington DC
|St. Stephen's Church
|w/ Crown Of Thornz, Backlash, Love Sick
|02/28
|Philadelphia, PA
|Lithuanian Music Hall
|w/ Crown Of Thornz, Combust, Love Sick
|03/01
|Rutherford, New Jersey
|The Williams Center
|w/ Crown Of Thornz, Combust, Love Sick
|03/02
|Albany, NY
|Ophelia’s
|w/ Combust, Love Sick
|03/03
|Montreal, QC
|Theatre Fairmount
|w/ Béton Armé, Combust, Love Sick
|03/05
|Toronto, ON
|East End United Basement
|w/ Big Boy, Mil-Spec, Eskrima
|03/06
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Pyramid Scheme
|w/ Negative Approach, Big Boy, Bad Beat, The Sissy Boys
|03/07
|Milwaukee, WI
|X-Ray Arcade
|w/ Big Boy, Bad Beat
|03/08
|Chicago, IL
|Bottom Lounge
|w/ Big Boy, Bad Beat
|03/09
|Minneapolis, MN
|Fine Line
|w/ Big Boy, Bad Beat
|03/11
|Tulsa, OK
|Mass Movement Community Arts
|w/ Béton Armé
|03/12
|Dallas, TX
|Rubber Gloves
|w/ Béton Armé
|03/13
|Houston, TX
|The End
|w/ Béton Armé
|03/14
|San Antonio, TX
|Paper Tiger
|w/ Béton Armé
|03/15
|Austin, TX
|Empire Control Room
|w/ Béton Armé
|03/17
|Tucson, AZ
|Urbxn
|w/ Midrift, Béton Armé
|03/18
|Phoenix, AZ
|Rosetta Room
|w/ Midrift, Béton Armé, Leave No Doubt
|03/19
|San Diego, CA
|Brick By Brick
|w/ Midrift, Béton Armé, Leave No Doubt
|03/21
|Los Angeles, CA
|1720
|w/ Béton Armé, Leave No Doubt
|03/22
|Berkley, CA
|924 Gilman
|03/24
|Portland, OR
|High Limit Room
|w/ Home Front, Béton Armé, Odd Man Out
|03/25
|Seattle, WA
|Washington Hall
|w/ Home Front, Béton Armé, Odd Man Out
|03/26
|Boise, ID
|Treefort Music Fest
|03/27
|Salt Late City, UT
|Fellowship Hall
|w/ Home Front, Béton Armé, Odd Man Out
|03/29
|Denver, CO
|Marquis
|w/ Home Front, Béton Armé, Odd Man Out
|04/01
|St Louis, MO
|Off Broadway
|w/ Outta Pocket, Jivebomb
|04/02
|Columbus, OH
|Ace of Cups
|w/ Outta Pocket, Jivebomb
|04/03
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Preserving Underground
|w/ Outta Pocket, Jivebomb
|04/04
|New York, NY
|Brooklyn Bowl
|w/ Outta Pocket, Jivebomb, Vanity
|04/06
|Boston, MA
|The Sinclair
|w/ Death Threat, Outta Pocket, Jivebomb