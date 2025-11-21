Hidden Cabins: “Anxiety Hides”

We are thrilled to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive video premiere for New Jersey/North Carolina based alt-folk rock group Hidden Cabins. The single is called "Anxiety Hides" and is one of four new tracks from the band along with four other songs that will be available on their new 12-inch record titled Two Sides, Two Stories. The album comprises of one side of new material and the other side is tracks from a previous EP titled The Hidden Cabins Band. This collective release is a collaboration between Creep Records/Cobra Cafe, Hidden Tracks Records and Engineer Records. The album is out today digitally and pressed on vinyl, you can click here to grab a copy from Creep Records (US) or here to grab a copy from Engineer Records (UK/EU).