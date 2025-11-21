Listen to the new song by Fear Elements!

Today, we are extremely excited to bring you the premiere of the new song by Fear Elements! MC Cunningham of Nashville, Tennessee-based rockers The Dreaded Laramie and Scott Brady of Welland, Ontario-based punk band Dealbreaker have joined forces to bring Fear Elements to life. They are getting ready to release their debut two-song single, “Twin Snakes” and “Steadier Hand”. We are premiering “Twin Snakes”. Speaking about the song, MC said,



”Scott and I are really excited about this new band. In many ways, our creative vision is a carbon copy of each other's, and I think this first song is evidence of that. ‘Twin Snakes’ was written and recorded remotely, before Scott and I had even played music in the same room for the first time. That kind of distance could have created a lot of frustration and miscommunication, but we both knew what we wanted the music to sound like, and (with the help of our friends/bandmates Sean and Nick--both helped us track, and Nick mixed the song) the execution was incredibly easy.

Lyrically, ‘Twin Snakes’ is about the difficulty of talking with people about the fact that we have no say in our existence. People tend to think I'm depressed when I talk about that kind of thing…but I'm not! Not entirely, at least. I find it's a problem people in academic philosophy tend to have; it's sometimes hard to talk about the things we're interested in.”