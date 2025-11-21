Four arrested from concert pick pocket ring in Philly

Last night, four pick pocketers were arrested. GWAR played Philadelphia last night, and during parts where people were moshing dozens of people found that they had been pick pocketed. Some concert goers saw what they thought was pickpocketing while it was happening and some people even tried to thwart the theft while it happened. Police were alerted and made it to the show while the concert was going on.

Police arrested four people at the gig. Most, or all, wallets and phones were recovered, though some wallets had paper money or other items missing.

Pick pocketing during metal and punk shows has suddenly become a reoccurring issue in Philadelphia and New York, and perhaps other cities as well. Police did not release the names of the suspects as of yet, but sources state that the suspects are from New York and some, but not all, are minors. We'll keep you updated.