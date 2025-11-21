Kawartha Lakes-based duo Asthma Kids have released a video for their song “Crumbs and Morsels (The Meek Are Getting Ready Part IV)”. The video features the clean version of the song and was directed by Lisa Battocchio. The video was shot in Downtown Toronto and stars Lorenza Tessaro. The song is off their upcoming EP The Meek Are Getting Ready which will be out on December 1 via Dammit Distribution and 2 Bar Town Records. Asthma Kids released their EP Fenelon Falls 4 Bobcaygeon 0 in 2024. Check out the video below.