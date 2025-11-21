Jack Grisham of TSOL voices animated film

T.S.O.L. frontman Jack Grisham voices the main character in the upcoming animated film I’d Rather Be Turned Into Cat Food. He also sings a new song, “Everything Is Shattered”, in the film. The song was produced by Paul Roessler of The Screamers. The animation was directed by LA studio Evil Cat Land.The film debuts the 18th Annual Los Angeles Animation Festival on Sunday, December 6, 2025, at 5:15 p.m. at the Eastwood Theater (1089 N. Oxford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029).