Tiny Stills and Cheerbleederz have announced a co-headlining tour of the UK. The trek begins on April 5 in Manchester and wraps up on April 12 in London. Tiny Stills released their album We Really Felt Something in 2024. Cheerbleederz released their EP (prove me wrong) earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 05
|Manchester Punk Festival
|Manchester, UK
|Apr 06
|Audio
|Glasgow, Scotland
|Apr 07
|Pop Records
|Sunderland, UK
|Apr 08
|Hyde Park Book Club
|Leeds, UK
|Apr 09
|Le Pub
|Newport, UK
|Apr 10
|Exchange
|Bristol, UK
|Apr 11
|JT Soar
|Nottingham, UK
|Apr 12
|The Lexington
|London, UK