Tiny Stills and Cheerbleederz announce UK tour
Tiny Stills and Cheerbleederz have announced a co-headlining tour of the UK. The trek begins on April 5 in Manchester and wraps up on April 12 in London. Tiny Stills released their album We Really Felt Something in 2024. Cheerbleederz released their EP (prove me wrong) earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 05Manchester Punk FestivalManchester, UK
Apr 06AudioGlasgow, Scotland
Apr 07Pop RecordsSunderland, UK
Apr 08Hyde Park Book ClubLeeds, UK
Apr 09Le PubNewport, UK
Apr 10ExchangeBristol, UK
Apr 11JT SoarNottingham, UK
Apr 12The LexingtonLondon, UK