Worm to release new album, share “Necropalace” video

by Em Moore
Worm has announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Necropalace and will be out on February 13 via Century Media. The band has also released a video for the title track which was directed by Norman Cabrera and produced by Maya Kay. Worm released their album Nights in Hell in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Necropalace Tracklist
Gates to the Shadowzone (Intro)
Necropalace
Halls of Weeping
The Night Has Fangs
Dragon Dreams
Blackheart
Witchmoon - The Infernal Masquerade (ft. Marty Friedman)