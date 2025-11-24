Worm to release new album, share “Necropalace” video

Worm
by

Worm has announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Necropalace and will be out on February 13 via Century Media. The band has also released a video for the title track which was directed by Norman Cabrera and produced by Maya Kay. Worm released their album Nights in Hell in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Necropalace Tracklist

Gates to the Shadowzone (Intro)

Necropalace

Halls of Weeping

The Night Has Fangs

Dragon Dreams

Blackheart

Witchmoon - The Infernal Masquerade (ft. Marty Friedman)