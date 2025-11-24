Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter have announced summer UK shows to celebrate “50 years of punk”. The shows will take place in July and August with The Stranglers, The Undertones, and Panic Shack joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale on November 28. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Jul 11
|The Piece Hall
|Halifax, UK
|w/The Undertones, Panic Shack
|Jul 12
|Castlefield Bowl
|Manchester, UK
|w/Dr. John Cooper Clarke, The Undertones
|Aug 01
|Cardiff Castle
|Cardiff, UK
|The Stranglers, The Undertones, Panic Shack
|Aug 02
|Scarborough Open Air Theatre
|Scarborough, UK
|w/The Stranglers, The Undertones