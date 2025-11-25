Amyl and the Sniffers have announced tour dates for Europe and London, England. The tour begins on August 7 in Triest, Italy and wraps up on August 25 in Dublin, Ireland. Mannequin Pussy will be joining them for their Dublin show. Tickets go on sale on November 27. Amyl and the Sniffers released their album Cartoon Darkness in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 07
|Hot in the City, Trieste Estate
|Triest, IT
|Aug 08
|SRC Salata
|Zagreb, HR
|Aug 09
|Off Festival
|Katowice, PL
|Aug 12
|OYA Festival
|Oslo, NO
|Aug 13
|Syd for Solen Festival
|Copenhagen, DK
|Aug 15
|Paredes de Coura
|Parades, PT
|Aug 16
|Capitol
|Santiago de Compostela, ES
|Aug 18
|Razzmatazz
|Barcelona, ES
|Aug 23
|All Points East
|London, UK
|Aug 25
|Collins Barracks
|Dublin, IE (w/Manequin Pussy)