Amyl And The Sniffers
Amyl and the Sniffers have announced tour dates for Europe and London, England. The tour begins on August 7 in Triest, Italy and wraps up on August 25 in Dublin, Ireland. Mannequin Pussy will be joining them for their Dublin show. Tickets go on sale on November 27. Amyl and the Sniffers released their album Cartoon Darkness in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 07Hot in the City, Trieste EstateTriest, IT
Aug 08SRC SalataZagreb, HR
Aug 09Off FestivalKatowice, PL
Aug 12OYA FestivalOslo, NO
Aug 13Syd for Solen FestivalCopenhagen, DK
Aug 15Paredes de CouraParades, PT
Aug 16CapitolSantiago de Compostela, ES
Aug 18RazzmatazzBarcelona, ES
Aug 23All Points EastLondon, UK
Aug 25Collins BarracksDublin, IE (w/Manequin Pussy)