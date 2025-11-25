Amyl and the Sniffers have announced tour dates for Europe and London, England. The tour begins on August 7 in Triest, Italy and wraps up on August 25 in Dublin, Ireland. Mannequin Pussy will be joining them for their Dublin show. Tickets go on sale on November 27. Amyl and the Sniffers released their album Cartoon Darkness in 2024. Check out the dates below.