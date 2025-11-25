Alexisonfire to release 'House of Strombo' live album

Alexisonfire have announced that they will be releasing a new live album. It was recorded during their 2019 performance for George Stroumboulopoulos’ House of Strombo series and will be out on November 28 digitally, on vinyl, and on VHS tape. Alexisonfire released their covers EP Copies of Old Masters Volume 1 earlier this year. You can see the original live video and tracklist below.

House of Strombo (LIVE in Toronto, ON 2019) Tracklist

1. Familiar Drugs (LIVE in Toronto, ON 2019)

2. Pulmonary Archery (LIVE in Toronto, ON 2019)

3. This Could Be Anywhere in the World (LIVE in Toronto, ON 2019)

4. Young Cardinals (LIVE in Toronto, ON 2019)

5. Dogs Blood (LIVE in Toronto, ON 2019)

6. Happiness By the Kilowatt (LIVE in Toronto, ON 2019)