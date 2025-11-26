Witch Fever announce spring tour (EU and UK)

Witch Fever
by Tours

Witch Fever have announced tour dates for the UK and Europe. The trek kicks off on March 12 in Nottingham, England and wraps up on April 30 in Belfort, France. Witch Fever released their album Feavereaten earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Mar 12Nottingham, UKBodega 
Mar 13Cardiff, UKClwb Ifor Bach
 Mar 14Bristol, UKStrange Brew 
Mar 16Exeter, UKCavern 
Mar 17Southampton, UKJoiners
 Mar 19London, UKOslo 
Mar 20Birmingham, UKDead Wax
 Mar 21Norwich, UKVoodoo Daddy’s 
Mar 22Sheffield, UKCorporation 
Mar 24Leeds, UKKey Club 
Mar 25Glasgow, UKHug N’ Pint 
Mar 26Newcastle, UKThink Tank 
Mar 27Manchester, UKAmbers
Apr 07Nijmegen, NLMerleyn
 Apr 08Tilburg, NLLittle Devil
Apr 09Cologne, DEArtheater 
Apr 10Hamburg, DEBetty
 Apr 12Stockholm, SEDebaser Nova 
Apr 13Oslo, NOJohn Dee 
Apr 14Copenhagen, DKPumpehuset 
Apr 16Berlin, DEMikropol 
Apr 17Kraków, PLGwarek 
Apr 19Leipzig, DENaumanns
 Apr 20Prague, CZKlub Varšava 
Apr 21Vienna, ATChelsea 
Apr 22Budapest, HRDürer Kert 
Apr 24Milan, ITBloom 
Apr 25Zurich, CHKomplex Klub 
Apr 26Munich, DELive / Evil 
Apr 27Wiesbaden, DEKesselhaus 
Apr 29Paris, FRPoint Éphémère 
Apr 30Belfort, FRLa Poudrière