Witch Fever have announced tour dates for the UK and Europe. The trek kicks off on March 12 in Nottingham, England and wraps up on April 30 in Belfort, France. Witch Fever released their album Feavereaten earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Mar 12
|Nottingham, UK
|Bodega
|Mar 13
|Cardiff, UK
|Clwb Ifor Bach
|Mar 14
|Bristol, UK
|Strange Brew
|Mar 16
|Exeter, UK
|Cavern
|Mar 17
|Southampton, UK
|Joiners
|Mar 19
|London, UK
|Oslo
|Mar 20
|Birmingham, UK
|Dead Wax
|Mar 21
|Norwich, UK
|Voodoo Daddy’s
|Mar 22
|Sheffield, UK
|Corporation
|Mar 24
|Leeds, UK
|Key Club
|Mar 25
|Glasgow, UK
|Hug N’ Pint
|Mar 26
|Newcastle, UK
|Think Tank
|Mar 27
|Manchester, UK
|Ambers
|Apr 07
|Nijmegen, NL
|Merleyn
|Apr 08
|Tilburg, NL
|Little Devil
|Apr 09
|Cologne, DE
|Artheater
|Apr 10
|Hamburg, DE
|Betty
|Apr 12
|Stockholm, SE
|Debaser Nova
|Apr 13
|Oslo, NO
|John Dee
|Apr 14
|Copenhagen, DK
|Pumpehuset
|Apr 16
|Berlin, DE
|Mikropol
|Apr 17
|Kraków, PL
|Gwarek
|Apr 19
|Leipzig, DE
|Naumanns
|Apr 20
|Prague, CZ
|Klub Varšava
|Apr 21
|Vienna, AT
|Chelsea
|Apr 22
|Budapest, HR
|Dürer Kert
|Apr 24
|Milan, IT
|Bloom
|Apr 25
|Zurich, CH
|Komplex Klub
|Apr 26
|Munich, DE
|Live / Evil
|Apr 27
|Wiesbaden, DE
|Kesselhaus
|Apr 29
|Paris, FR
|Point Éphémère
|Apr 30
|Belfort, FR
|La Poudrière