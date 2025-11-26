Blanket to release new album, share “True Blue” video

UK-based rockers Blanket have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called True Blue and will be out on January 16 via Adventure Cat Records. The album features 8 tracks, including their previously released singles “Bind” (which features Wayside), “Levitate”, and “Hole In My Head”. The band has also released a video for the title track. Blanket released their album Ceremonia in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.