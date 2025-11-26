Blanket to release new album, share “True Blue” video

by Em Moore
UK-based rockers Blanket have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called True Blue and will be out on January 16 via Adventure Cat Records. The album features 8 tracks, including their previously released singles “Bind” (which features Wayside), “Levitate”, and “Hole In My Head”. The band has also released a video for the title track. Blanket released their album Ceremonia in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.
True Blue Tracklist
The Swallows Reflecting In The Water
Hole In My Head
Levitate
Bind (ft. Wayside)
Leaning On You
Summer Skin (ft. Lynsey Ward)
Wallflower
True Blue