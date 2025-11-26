Blanket to release new album, share “True Blue” video

Blanket
by

UK-based rockers Blanket have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called True Blue and will be out on January 16 via Adventure Cat Records. The album features 8 tracks, including their previously released singles “Bind” (which features Wayside), “Levitate”, and “Hole In My Head”. The band has also released a video for the title track. Blanket released their album Ceremonia in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.

True Blue Tracklist

The Swallows Reflecting In The Water

Hole In My Head

Levitate

Bind (ft. Wayside)

Leaning On You

Summer Skin (ft. Lynsey Ward)

Wallflower

True Blue