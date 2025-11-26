Echo and the Bunnymen, Sunny Day Real Estate, Joan Jett, more added to MCR's EU and UK tour

by Tours

My Chemical Romance have announced the support acts for their upcoming shows in Europe and the UK. Echo and the Bunnymen, Sunny Day Real Estate, Interpol, Mogwai, Idlewild, Skunk Anansie, and Joan Jett will be joining them on select dates. This leg of the tour runs from June 30 to July 18. My Chemical Romance will be touring South America starting in January, South East Asia in April, and the US starting in August. Check out the updated dates below.

DateVenueCityVenue
Jun 30Anfield StadiumLiverpool, UKw/Echo and the Bunnymen
Jul 04Bellahouston ParkGlasgow, UKw/Idlewild
Jul 08Wembley StadiumLondon, UKw/Skunk Anansie
Jul 10Wembley StadiumLondon, UKw/Joan Jett
Jul 11Wembley StadiumLondon, UKw/Sunny Day Real Estate
Jul 15Visarno Arena HippodromeFlorence, ITw/Interpol
Jul 18Iberdrola MusicMadrid, ESw/Mogwai