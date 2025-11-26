My Chemical Romance have announced the support acts for their upcoming shows in Europe and the UK. Echo and the Bunnymen, Sunny Day Real Estate, Interpol, Mogwai, Idlewild, Skunk Anansie, and Joan Jett will be joining them on select dates. This leg of the tour runs from June 30 to July 18. My Chemical Romance will be touring South America starting in January, South East Asia in April, and the US starting in August. Check out the updated dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Venue
|Jun 30
|Anfield Stadium
|Liverpool, UK
|w/Echo and the Bunnymen
|Jul 04
|Bellahouston Park
|Glasgow, UK
|w/Idlewild
|Jul 08
|Wembley Stadium
|London, UK
|w/Skunk Anansie
|Jul 10
|Wembley Stadium
|London, UK
|w/Joan Jett
|Jul 11
|Wembley Stadium
|London, UK
|w/Sunny Day Real Estate
|Jul 15
|Visarno Arena Hippodrome
|Florence, IT
|w/Interpol
|Jul 18
|Iberdrola Music
|Madrid, ES
|w/Mogwai