Butterbrain have announced US shows for December. The shows begin on December 4 in Miami, Florida, and wrap up with their performance at the Holiday Slamboree in New York City on December 14. Angelo Moore of Fishbone will be performing with the band on their four Florida shows. Butterbrain released their album Armageddon Party earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Dec 04
|Kill Your Idol
|Miami, FL
|Angelo Moore of Fishbone performing with the band, w/Fuakata!, Bomb the Algorithm, George Spits
|Dec 05
|Propaganda
|Lake Worth Beach, FL
|Angelo Moore of Fishbone performing with the band, w/Fuakata!, Give It Up
|Dec 06
|Grand Central Brewhouse
|Saint Petersburg, FL
|Angelo Moore of Fishbone performing with the band, w/Foolish Relics
|Dec 07
|West End Courtyard
|Sanford, FL
|Angelo Moore of Fishbone performing with the band, w/Fuakata!, Control This
|Dec 12
|Middle East
|Boston, MA
|w/Sonic Bomb, Cuidado, The Agonizers
|Dec 13
|The Cellar on Treadwell
|Hamden, CT
|Punxmas Vol. X Festival
|Dec 14
|Bowery Electric
|New York City, NY
|Annual Holiday Slamboree matinee