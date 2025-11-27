Butterbrain announce US tour, Angelo Moore to join them on Florida dates

Butterbrain
by Tours

Butterbrain have announced US shows for December. The shows begin on December 4 in Miami, Florida, and wrap up with their performance at the Holiday Slamboree in New York City on December 14. Angelo Moore of Fishbone will be performing with the band on their four Florida shows. Butterbrain released their album Armageddon Party earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Dec 04Kill Your IdolMiami, FLAngelo Moore of Fishbone performing with the band, w/Fuakata!, Bomb the Algorithm, George Spits
Dec 05PropagandaLake Worth Beach, FLAngelo Moore of Fishbone performing with the band, w/Fuakata!, Give It Up
Dec 06Grand Central BrewhouseSaint Petersburg, FLAngelo Moore of Fishbone performing with the band, w/Foolish Relics
Dec 07West End CourtyardSanford, FLAngelo Moore of Fishbone performing with the band, w/Fuakata!, Control This
Dec 12Middle EastBoston, MAw/Sonic Bomb, Cuidado, The Agonizers
Dec 13The Cellar on TreadwellHamden, CTPunxmas Vol. X Festival
Dec 14Bowery ElectricNew York City, NYAnnual Holiday Slamboree matinee