Sixteen Scandals release two more Incorrect Thoughts Live Sessions

Sixteen Scandals have released two more Incorrect Thoughts Live Sessions. The band played “A Mate Worse Than Death” and “H.I.L.O.”. Both songs were recorded at Sugar Shack Studios in London, Ontario with the music being recorded and mixed by Kyle Ashbourne. The videos were filmed by Chris Forrest, Tyler O'Brien, and Courtney Forrest. These sessions join their previously released sessions for “Diffriends”, “We’re Off and Need The Wizard” and “C No Evil, Hear No Evil, Talk A Lot of Shit” which were released earlier this month.