The OBGMs have announced Western Canadian tour dates for January. The trek will begin with their performance at Winterruption YXE in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on January 21 and will wrap up on January 25 in Calgary, Alberta. The OBGMs released their album SORRY, IT’S OVER in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Jan 21
|Winterruption YXE
|Saskatoon, SW
|Jan 22
|Jackknife Brewing
|Kelowna, BC (w/Midnight Peg, Idiofame)
|Jan 23
|Blizzard Fest
|Rossland, BC
|Jan 24
|Winterruption YEG
|Edmonton, AB
|Jan 25
|Modern Love
|Calgary, AB