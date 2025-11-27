The OBGMs announce Western Canada tour

The OBGMs
by Tours

The OBGMs have announced Western Canadian tour dates for January. The trek will begin with their performance at Winterruption YXE in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on January 21 and will wrap up on January 25 in Calgary, Alberta. The OBGMs released their album SORRY, IT’S OVER in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Jan 21Winterruption YXESaskatoon, SW
Jan 22Jackknife BrewingKelowna, BC (w/Midnight Peg, Idiofame)
Jan 23Blizzard FestRossland, BC
Jan 24Winterruption YEGEdmonton, AB
Jan 25Modern LoveCalgary, AB