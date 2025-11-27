Episode #703 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Jay of Jayniac Jr. stops by to talk about the origin story of the band, recently released EPs Flower Mouth (which we spoke to Jay about earlier this year) and GirlFoe, revisiting old songs, the stories behind the "GirlFoe" music video, and so much more.

Jay also sticks around to talk about the news with John and Em and they cover Spike and the Gimme Gimmes’ upcoming calendar and Christmas cover, Surfbort’s upcoming album, Nova Twins’ Tiny Desk Concert, and Sixteen Scandals’ recent Incorrect Thoughts Sessions. They also talk about video games and werewolf Sonic the Hedgehog. Listen to the episode below!