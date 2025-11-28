Not Dead Yet has announced details for its upcoming SHITMAS show. S.H.I.T., Slash Need, Faze, Friction, Terminator, Charade, and Pest will be playing. The show will take place on December 27 at East End United Church in Toronto, Ontario.
