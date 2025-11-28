Protomartyr, Bonnie Trash, Alix Fernz, more to play Taverne Tour 2026

by Festivals & Events

Montreal music festival Taverne Tour has announced its first wave lineup for 2026, which marks the 10th anniversary of the festival. Alix Fernz, Afternoon Bike Ride, Bonnie Trash, Bossanova Frankenstein, Cootie Catcher, Durex, Enfants Sauvages, Hot Garbage, Lydia Lunch and Marc Hurtado, N Nao, Penny and the Pits, Protomartyr, Psychic Armour, Shunk, Sunglaciers, Super Duty Tough Work, Thee Soreheads, The Fake Friends, TVOD, Tween, Victime, and Yoo Doo Right are among the bands announced. Taverne Tour is presented by Mothland and SiriusXM Franco and runs February 12-14 around several venues across the Plateau Mont-Royal in Montreal. Check out the band announcement video below.