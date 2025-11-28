Devon Kay and the Solutions have released a video for their holiday song “Christmas Boring”. The video was shot by Joslyn Zbichorski and edited by Devon Kay. The song is available digitally now. Devon Kay and the Solutions released their single “Flagpole Sitta” earlier this year and released their EP Fine: A Ska EP in 2023. Check out the video below.
Devon Kay and the Solutions: "Christmas Boring"
