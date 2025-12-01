Unidad Ideologica to release new album, share two new tracks

Unidad Ideologica to release new album, share two new tracks
by

Bogota, Colombia-based hardcore punk band Unidad Ideologica have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Choque Asimétrico and will be out on December 5 via La Vida Es Un Mus Discos. The band has also released two songs “Morian Jovenes” and “Fuerza Trabajadora”. The artwork was created by Alex Philipe Cohen. Unidad Ideologica released their self-titled debut album in 2021. Check out the songs and tracklist below.

Choque Asimétrico Tracklist

Absoluta Falsedad

Choque Asimétrico

Morian Jovenes

Huir

Fuerza Trabajadora

Horizonte

Colapso

Posthumanista

Progreso

Prison (Sur) Global