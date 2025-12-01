Unidad Ideologica to release new album, share two new tracks

Bogota, Colombia-based hardcore punk band Unidad Ideologica have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Choque Asimétrico and will be out on December 5 via La Vida Es Un Mus Discos. The band has also released two songs “Morian Jovenes” and “Fuerza Trabajadora”. The artwork was created by Alex Philipe Cohen. Unidad Ideologica released their self-titled debut album in 2021. Check out the songs and tracklist below.