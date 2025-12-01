cootie catcher to release new album, share “Straight Drop” video

by Em Moore
cootie catcher have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Something We All Got and will be out on February 27 via Carpark Records. The album features 14 tracks, including their previously released single “Gingham dress”. The band has also released a video for their new song “Straight Drop” which was created by Shmutz. cootie catcher released their album Shy at first earlier this year. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Something We All Got Tracklist
Loiter for the love of it
Lyfestyle
Straight Drop
From here to Halifax
No biggie
Rhymes with rest
Quarter note rock
Take me for granted
Wrong choice
Gingham dress
Puzzle pop
Stick figure
Going places
Pirouette