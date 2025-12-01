cootie catcher to release new album, share “Straight Drop” video

cootie catcher have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Something We All Got and will be out on February 27 via Carpark Records. The album features 14 tracks, including their previously released single “Gingham dress”. The band has also released a video for their new song “Straight Drop” which was created by Shmutz. cootie catcher released their album Shy at first earlier this year. Check out the video and tracklist below.