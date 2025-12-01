cootie catcher to release new album, share “Straight Drop” video

Cootie Catcher
by

cootie catcher have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Something We All Got and will be out on February 27 via Carpark Records. The album features 14 tracks, including their previously released single “Gingham dress”. The band has also released a video for their new song “Straight Drop” which was created by Shmutz. cootie catcher released their album Shy at first earlier this year. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Something We All Got Tracklist

Loiter for the love of it

Lyfestyle

Straight Drop

From here to Halifax

No biggie

Rhymes with rest

Quarter note rock

Take me for granted

Wrong choice

Gingham dress

Puzzle pop

Stick figure

Going places

Pirouette