Episode #704 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Roddy Bottum of Faith No More, Imperial Teen, and Man On Man, stops by to talk about his recently released memoir The Royal We (out now via Akashic Books), re-writing the book in Paris, the magic of San Francisco in the '80s, being one of the first rock stars to come out, and so much more. Listen to the episode below!