Pro Wrestling the Band release live video for “Coke Blues”

Pro Wrestling the Band have released a live video for their song “Coke Blues”. The song is dedicated to Sean Murphy and was recorded live at their November 7, 2025 show at Palasad in London, Ontario. The video was filmed and edited by Liveit Video Productions and the audio was recorded live and mixed by Shiraz Ebrahim. The song originally appeared on Pro Wrestling the Band’s 2023 EP Five of My Kind and was collected on their 2025 album Falling In Love With Pro Wrestling the Band (which we spoke with the band about earlier this year). Check out the video below.